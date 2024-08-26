Rohit Taneja is an IIT graduate with over 6 years of experience in Fintech. Rohit founded Decentro in his pursuit to help businesses reduce financial integration time by ~10X and capital expenditure by 80%. He co-founded his first venture Mypoolin in 2015 which was the country’s first social payments platform and a payments infrastructure provider. After raising two rounds of funding, Mypoolin was acquired by a California-based global payments player Wibmo in 2017, which in turn was acquired by Naspers-backed PayU in 2019. As the Director of Engineering, Rohit had encountered the same hurdles when leading the India and SEA markets in terms of their payment gateway and banking integrations, which inspired him to raise a solution. And, that's how Decentro came to life!