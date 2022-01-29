An entrepreneurial lawyer, mentor and startup enthusiast, Roma Priya is the Founder of Burgeon Law, a new-age one-stop legal firm that supports growth, change and innovation in India’s evolving startup ecosystem. Being the brains behind the company, she advises and mentors early-stage & high-growth startups, incubators, accelerators, angel investors, family offices, and venture capital/private equity funds. Roma’s key responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations of the firm, business development and client relationship management keeping in mind the firm's short-term strategies for realizing long-term goals. A BBA. LLB graduate from Symbiosis International University, Roma has worked with over 500 clients over the course of her almost decade-long career. With her distinctive viewpoint and strong market understanding, she has guided businesses on complex legal issues ranging from formation to exit.Theseinclude angel investment, venture capital/private equity financing, convertible-debt financing, acquisition, founder compensation, employment, stock option plan and contract negotiation. Roma has been a part of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sandhill Counsel prior to setting up Burgeon Law. It was during this period that Roma identified the legal issues and challenges faced by new-age companies at every step. She wanted to unlock synergies between conventional legal practices and the dynamic requirements of the rapidly changing business environment in India, with a view to eventually help early-stage entrepreneurs build their businesses. This was when Roma came up with the idea of Burgeon Law, a startup-focussed firm that – with innovation and collaboration as its core pillars – provides entrepreneurs with price-sensitive and quality legal advisory and support. Roma believes in adding value to her clients by focusing on building long-term relationships with them and understanding their business needs. Belonging to a school of thought that is contemporary, adaptive and dynamic, Roma has nurtured the same ideals at Burgeon Law. She envisions the firm emerging as a venture-focused boutique practice that can be a constant growth partner to all early-stage startup entrepreneurs, helping them thrive and build their success stories. Roma has also been felicitated with The Build India Award for excellence in the field of investment for the contributions that she has made to the Indian start-up ecosystem. A mentor to entrepreneurs and high growth start-ups, Roma actively conducts workshops and mentorship programs in collaboration with various organizations and government initiatives such as Invest India. In her leisure time, she likes to swim, learn salsa, listen to jazz music and watch movies. She also likes to travel and makes a point to explore at least one new country every year.