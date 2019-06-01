Ronak is closely working with e-Commerce ventures since 2009 and he has helped 200+ brands for building / improving of their online ventures in area of UI/UX , Development , Launching strategy , Revenue Enhancement and many more and 90% stores are generating very good revenue. He has successful case study of clients as achieved monthly revenue of 1,50,000 USD from 10,000 USD within span of 1.5 years. Ronak biggest assets is dedicated team of 70+ Professionals on floor and who helps him to achieve best result of his clients. Ronak Meghani is the award winner CEO and co-founder of Magneto IT Solutions – a web and Magento development company
.