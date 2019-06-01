By Qualification, Roopa is a B Pharma graduate with PGDM in marketing management, backed with MPWE-from IIMB. Acquired certifications in various therapies such as Reiki (I & & II), Acupressure, EFT, NLP and Yoga-meditation, out of passion and interest to understand the science behind eastern therapies. A first time entrepreneur from healthcare back ground trying to establish the concept of "Integrated medicine" as an evidence based model along with a team of healthcare professionals. Has 19+ years of experience in healthcare branding and marketing, associated with reputed companies in pharma and hospital sectors, before choosing the path of becoming an entrepreneur. Had an opportunity to get exposed to both eastern and western system of medicine quite extensively. Fascinated with the strengths of both systems that complimented each other, encouraged her to start looking at the synergy and possibilities of how both could be offered together with a scientific outlook and strong rationale to appeal todays generation. Eventually Wellbeeing was born.