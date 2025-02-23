Routhu Nagaraju, CEO of Experion Developers Pvt Ltd, is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a B.E (Mechanical) from Osmania University. During his career, he has worked with prestigious organisations like Hero Realty Pvt Ltd, Unitech Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He has contributed immensely to both residential and commercial spaces with the unique distinction of integrating customer expectations with the company’s vision and mission. Further to this, he has been instrumental in making Experion Developers Pvt Ltd a trustworthy brand.