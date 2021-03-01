Roy Aniruddha, a 42-year-old professional, is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at TechnoStruct LLC. He is touted as one of the most influential names in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction Sector in India and the United States of America. With his resourcefulness, industry insights, extensive business network, and vast experience in business strategy and development, Roy has been able to establish TechnoStruct as one of the leading brands in the AECO segment in the USA and India. He is an astute visionary, process-driven, enthusiastic leader who is at the helm of the AEC industry with his ventures, both TechnoStruct LLC and TechnoStruct Academy, filling the gap in the market.