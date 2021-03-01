Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Roy Aniruddha

Roy Aniruddha

Roy Aniruddha, a 42-year-old professional, is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at TechnoStruct LLC. He is touted as one of the most influential names in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction Sector in India and the United States of America. With his resourcefulness, industry insights, extensive business network, and vast experience in business strategy and development, Roy has been able to establish TechnoStruct as one of the leading brands in the AECO segment in the USA and India. He is an astute visionary, process-driven, enthusiastic leader who is at the helm of the AEC industry with his ventures, both TechnoStruct LLC and TechnoStruct Academy, filling the gap in the market.