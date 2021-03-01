Understanding Artificial Intelligence and its far-reaching reforms in the construction industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) typically covers a whole range of fields of study – varying from, but not limited to, computer science, psychology, dialectology, and all the other subjects which convene to enable a machine to perform tasks that a normal person would do without requiring any assistance.





The focus of AI is on such methodologies or solutions which enable a machine to perform the tasks and enable the people in charge to perform crucial functions with ease and efficiency, which otherwise would have taken them a lot longer to accomplish.





Since AI appears to be the obvious improvement over the current technological scenario in the industrial world, most of the leaders are eager to learn more about it and are constantly trying to incorporate it in the day-to-day workings of their respective fields to increase their productivity and remain relevant in the constantly changing industrial scenario.





The construction industry is not immune to AI’s effects and needs to incorporate it into its functioning to fully gain perspective into the various advantages which AI has to offer. But, it is imperative to note that this incorporation of artificial intelligence in the field of the construction industry cannot happen in a single step and requires complex planning regarding structural changes that need to be implemented to allow the technology to work in its full capacity.

AI changing the construction spectrum

Artificial Intelligence includes, within itself, a process called Generative Design, which is a design program used to generate the requisite number of outputs while containing them within the constraints put on them to meet the requirements set by the designer. This approach is similar to the process of evolutionary building in nature.





These kinds of programs analyse all sorts of situations in no time, and come up with the best solution in that particular scenario without requiring much interference from the user, except setting up the boundaries that it is not allowed to be breached. This, in turn, reduces the time taken to come up with the solution, hence increasing the efficiency.





When combined with GPS and BIM, various quality control systems could grant the software with the autonomy it requires, enabling it to construct smarter and modern projects in the construction industry while also continually learning from the mistakes that happened in the past.





The regular dull tasks, which usually consume most of the user’s day, can be taken over by artificial intelligence, providing the user with more time available to make more important decisions regarding the project.





It can also cleverly delegate the mundane tasks to the working staff based on their capabilities without requiring any application of the designer’s mind.





One of the most crucial components which make artificial intelligence so unique and so modern is its inclusion of machine learning, which, in layman’s terms, is its ability to crunch a massive amount of data in a very short time while constantly learning from it. Hence, it makes sure that while learning, it is also constantly improving upon its older self and making no mistakes in the process.





A project can only be as good as the amount of effort put into it and the amount of data processed to analyse every situation and step while that project is going on, hence making machine learning beneficial and increasing the project’s quality.

Going ahead

The construction industry, along with the architectural and engineering industry, is increasingly getting more involved with newer and better technologies to curb their costs while also increasing their productivity. AI is the best there is to offer in the current scenario, offering the most modernistic approach to all the issues which the industry members face on a daily basis.





It has the potential to set a new precedent in the history of Architectural, Engineering and Construction industry, making it one of the basic requirements before starting of any project to include AI within their structural planning and preparation, and not just a tool which can be disposed of at any time.