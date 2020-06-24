Dr. Ruchir Mehra is the one of the founding members of Remedo, a doctor-patient engagement mobile application. Ruchir, along with Harsh Bansal and Richeek Arya, the other co-founders, invested in technology that could change the face of healthcare. The trio has been working on improving patientcare and doctor’s private practice for three years now. He has handled plenty of projects during his corporate career, managing pricing cell for Fortis Pan India and helping Fortis La Femme achieve its highest revenue within 6 months of taking charge. He has run marketing campaigns, brand relaunches, recruiting doctors, and clinician engagement & new model programs. Ruchir is passionate about medicine as much as he is about technology and Remedo is a combination of both. He is deeply passionate about strategy, leading & executing special projects, operations (including running a P&L), and management consulting. He believes in customer satisfaction, creating high-performance teams, business transformation and operational excellence to be the key drivers for an organization’s growth.