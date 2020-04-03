Ms. Rupal Dalal serves as the Executive Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, which is an education division of JD Image Promotions Ltd. Having been established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is today recognized as one of the pioneer and the major design institute in India. Supervision of all academic departments, curriculum development, academic development, pedagogic growth, academic systems planning and designing & academic quality assurance has been her share of developments at JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Her humanitarian concern is channelized through various CSR Activities like World Elders Day, Spastic society, Indian Cancer Society, JAGO, CWEI, etc. Apart from this, she has always been promoting for the welfare of animals like celebrating VEGETARIAN Day with a simple thought -We speak for the animals…'because they can't speak. She has been awarded with “Smt.Sushila Agarwal Memorial Award” for her exemplary services to senior citizens for arranging fashion show every year. She believes that her contribution through education is a means to build the design future for the country.