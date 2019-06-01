He is an entrepreneurial managing director with a highly successful background in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. He is commercially aware with a broad range of PCB (Print circuit board) assembly industry with successfully manufacturing of 126 different types of PCB assembly from sourcing the components to handling the software/technology from the semiconductors partners to date. He develops and maintains research and development programmes to ensure that the company remains at the forefront in the industry, applies the most cost-effective methods and approaches, provides leading-edge products and services and retains its competitive edge. He has studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has a marketing experience of the branding for 5 years in which he went head-on with the challenges of the distribution business all over India. Right from managing inventory to handling logistics with over 250 sales partners and more than 3000 channel partners in India with various brand building exercises. He has a wide range of Experience in handling service of over 650 service partners all over India. His genius in strategic planning, sales management and product planning has raised the Weston to the mark of praise in between the arduous competitions. Under his guidance about 52 models of televisions has been manufactured till date. His goal is to always adopt newer and better practices and technology that meets global standards in terms of quality and productivity and to provide the quality electronic product to our clients to ensure that our customers are happy and satisfied with our products.