My name is Saayed Khan, I have a very strong background in Web Hosting Field with a passion for writing and learning new things in Digital Marketing World. I done an Metrics-focused Digital Marketing Analyst with B.E (Information Technology) having 4 years of experience in the Digital Marketing Industry who consistently doing research on different technology domains and increases the digital presence with the latest technology and techniques of SEO, SMO, Affiliate Program, etc. I Like to do Freelance work from home in this COVID-19 (CoronaVirus).









For further information, digital marketing service and query feel free to get in touch with me on [email protected].





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saayed.khan.39

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KhanSaayed

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/saayed-khan-0780501ab/