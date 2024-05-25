Sachhin Gajjaer is Managing Director and Founder of Sattrix Group, which offers solutions in information security, cybersecurity, and software development. He commenced his journey at HCL, advancing through notable positions at Microsoft Global and Accenture, among others. With an extensive background in InfoSec consulting, project management, team management, data centre implementation, and strategic consulting, Sachin founded Sattrix to help businesses protect their critical assets and sensitive information from cyber threats. Under his guidance, Sattrix Group has won multiple awards such as the Company of the Year by CIO Review in 2018, Best PS Partner 2022 Recognised by Splunk, and Best Emerging Technology of the Year 2018 by Digital Industry Awards.