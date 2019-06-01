Sachin Gupta is the CEO & Co-founder of HackerEarth, a leading provider of innovation and talent management software to some of the world’s foremost companies. Sachin is a Computer Science graduate from IIT Roorkee who realized that he loves the sales and marketing aspect of a start-up as much he loves to code. He has worked as Software Developer at Google and Microsoft before he ventured out to build HackerEarth. Currently he leads the Marketing team, overlooks the Sales strategy and drives the Sales team, is responsible for setting up the operations process and actively contributes to Product Management and Strategy. Sachin is always on a lookout for a challenge and new responsibilities.