I'm an Under Graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. I'm pursuing my degree in B.A (Half Majors in Psychology and English Literature). Singing is my passion while I love to write, dance and play the harmonium and guitar as well. I've performed on stage with Bollywood Singers. I consider myself as an enthusiastic blog and content writer. Whether it's articles, essays, blogs or a personal diary, writing is extremely substantial to me. I aspire to become a singer.