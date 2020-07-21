This lockdown has been a really challenging time for all of us. Sitting at home all day is making our stomach growl even more. Cooking everyday can get extremely tiring and boring. Don't you miss the special hidden ingredients used in the dishes of restaurants which makes it so tempting? Don't you wish to just sit and enjoy food rather than making it? Yes, we all deserve a break sometimes. Food ordering apps have made the lockdowns less arduous. It's amazing how you can just think of your favorite food, order it online, and all you have to do is just wait till it arrives at your doorstep. The Best 10 Food Ordering Apps are mentioned here.





1. Zomato

Zomato is one of the most used food delivery apps. It was earlier named as 'Foodiebay' in 2008. It's an online discovery market for ordering from the best restaurants around you. Zomato provides its service in 25 Countries. It allows you the convenience to sit back at home and search for any cuisine, restaurant, or even dish as you like! You can search up the menu, pictures of the restaurant/dish, directions, map view, contact details, and the different filters. One can always Rate, Review, and give feedback to the restaurant. You can also become a Gold member and get discounts up to 40%, 1+1 on food, and 2+2 on drinks.

If you ever make a sudden plan on going to a restaurant or want to host a gathering, you can always book a table beforehand, online!

2. Shupple

Shupple - The Best Brand Discovery and Shopping App

Shupple is your lifesaver during this lockdown. It helps you get access to your local essential stores and restaurants. Shupple is available in India and Australia covering over 85000+ products and 4000+ brands. It has made it to the heart of its customers. It includes a wide range of stores, restaurants and services. The tastiest cafes, fast food and restaurants in your neighbourhood are now on Shupple.





Brand partners offer a unique customer experience. Partners have the ability to provide unique payment and credit facilities to their loyal customers. It further provides offers and promotions, secure payment, and product discovery. It has all the cuisines you are craving for, from Continental, Chinese, American, Italian, to Gujarati and Mughlai.





Shupple has seen an increased adoption rate amongst users and brand stores. They supported small businesses during the pandemic lock-down period in several ways. They offered them free usage of the platform. FANS (Friends and Neighbourhood Stores) a special COVID Initiative by Shupple. It encouraged contactless online shopping among local communities and stores by resident volunteers.

The uniqueness of Shupple makes it a handy Food Ordering app which deserves to be in your go-to apps. Find and order your favourite delicacies and other foody delights on this simple to use the app. Get quick deliveries at your doorstep, with the advantage of online tracking of your order.





3. Swiggy

A lot of people prefer Swiggy for ordering their meals. One can always track their food online. It grants you the advantage of great offers and coupons which you can utilise and get a good amount of discount. This means that you can call how much ever you want! One also has other filters like cuisines, offers, delivery timing, ratings, and cost for two. Different payment modes are acceptable on this app making it easier for the customers to pay as they like. Whether it's Cash on Delivery, or online payment using Debit and Credit cards.

All you need to do is type in your location and select your order. It allows its service all over India!





4. FoodPanda





FoodPanda is one of the largest networking food delivery apps. It was founded in March 2012 by Rohit Chadda, Kiren Tanna, Ben Bauer, Felix Plog and Ralf Wenzel. It's used in 40 Countries, including almost all the cities in India. Its headquarters is in Berlin, Germany. The best part about the app is that you will always have an option and backup! There are over 1,15,000+ restaurants so well.. you can order whatever you like from anywhere!

All types of payment modes are acceptable to meet the customer's wants. It ensures fast delivery.





5. UberEats





The Uber app is one of the most used cab services which took a flyer by making the app UberEats. UberEats is a subsidiary chance taken by this company which turned out to work great. Its headquarters is in San Francisco, California. It was found in August 2014. It's rated 4.2 along with more than 50,000,000 installs. The app provides you with the comfort to choose the food you love, at your ease! All types of payments are available with the live tracking of your delivery! It's not limited to India but is also used in 13 more Countries and over 50 cities.





This app was also selected as a Google Play "Editor's Choice" and became a part of the "Best of 2018 Awards" for User’s Choice.





6. Scootsy





This app has an intra-city delivery service which makes its products available in diverse categories. It ranges from gourmet food products, restaurant food, fashion, gifts, and other essential goods. You can choose the "Solo" option where even groceries are now available. It's founded in 2015 by Rishi Khiani and Sandeep Das. It has a MapTech which lets you track the delivery time of your order and know about the delivery agent. Multiple payment options are available and are very convenient. The e-bill is transferred to your mail when delivered. You can always pre-order the food here or choose a time and slot and Scootsy will ensure its delivery then!





7. Dunzo





Dunzo provides the customers with food, fruits and vegetables, groceries and medicines. So all you need is available to you whenever you want! They also have their offers. There are no location constraints within the city. One can order whatever they want from any corner of the city. All sorts of payment modes are acceptable. Dunzo allows you to send packages wherever you wish to across the city. One of the many advantages of this app can also be availed if you're stuck in traffic. All you need to do is hop on the Dunzo Bike Taxi! This feature is now available in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Noida.





8. Box8





Box8 was launched in 2014 by Amit Raj and Anshul Gupta. If you're missing some desi meals, this is the best food delivery app for it. As of now, the app is functioning in 4 major cities; Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Gurgaon. If you have any midnight cravings, Box8 is open till 1 AM, with hot and quick delivery. On a daily basis, there are different offers and codes available which give you a discount up to 50% OFF!

Box ensures its delivery within 40 minutes. If you're working in an office, you can avail the offers on your office lunch every time you order it! Box8 also accepts bulk orders so if you're planning to host a party, Box8 has got your back.





9. Faasos





One of the biggest reasons why people like to order from Faasos is because of the best offers available by them. This is an Indian app which is vastly used for food delivery. It came to existence in 2014 and is functioning in the major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Faasos delivers the food which is not from other restaurants but from their own kitchen. To your surprise, Bolt is the premium version in which, if your order has not been delivered to you within 30 minutes, you get your order for free.





10. FreshMenu





FreshMenu provides you with the fresh food of the best quality like the name suggests. It's founded in 2014, by Rashmi Daga. It's headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka. The restaurant ensures a fresh and new menu every day. It is a Multi-Cuisine food delivery app. Along with the offers, you also have the option to use Referral Credits. The app is now delivering in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.





All the apps are competitors and different in their own ways. What makes a difference is your choice and trust on the app and its services. The world has become a smart place where technology is like your genie, fulfilling all your wishes. Order the dish you're craving tonight and rate the app to make it easier for others. Enjoy your meal!