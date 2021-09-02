Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Saikat Pyne

Saikat Pyne is the communications manager at Times Internet. Saikat is an award-winning public relations & integrated communications specialist. He has consulted over forty leading brands, including Paytm, MX Player, The Times Of India, Gaana and countless global business leaders & startup founders in ways to build and manage their reputations with digital-first communication. In his career, Saikat has been the content brain for marketing & PR efforts across thirteen countries, touching billions of lives. His work has earned him some of the biggest global industry honors, including ICCO, PRCA SEA & PRWeek. His brainchild, the Paytm Blog has been adopted as official case studies at multiple top media institutes. Saikat geeks out on live standup, graphic novels and Jim Carry movies.
  • 2nd Sep 2021
    7 easy steps for rookie entrepreneurs to build strong personal brand
    Opinion