Saikat Pyne is the communications manager at Times Internet. Saikat is an award-winning public relations & integrated communications specialist. He has consulted over forty leading brands, including Paytm, MX Player, The Times Of India, Gaana and countless global business leaders & startup founders in ways to build and manage their reputations with digital-first communication. In his career, Saikat has been the content brain for marketing & PR efforts across thirteen countries, touching billions of lives. His work has earned him some of the biggest global industry honors, including ICCO, PRCA SEA & PRWeek. His brainchild, the Paytm Blog has been adopted as official case studies at multiple top media institutes. Saikat geeks out on live standup, graphic novels and Jim Carry movies.