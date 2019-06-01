Hi! SAI KAUSTUV here. I am a 80% Disabled person. I am living in Andhra Pradesh. I have been suffering from a rare disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta. It is also called "Brittle Bone Disease’.” I had already suffered more than 50 fractures. At present all my joints are fixed and I can't walk. I use a Motorized Wheelchair to move around. I’m a Graphic designer, Singer, Composer & Motivational Speaker. I do designing by operating a mouse with my left hand and that too with my two fingers only. I would like to do some good designing works which can be possible via net as everything these days is technology based. And I'm a Social networking expert too. I have worked professionally with so many institutions. I love to give Motivational talks around the world and have already done Sessions with many countries like USA, AUSTRALIA, MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE etc. I would like to show the world that - LIFE IS A UNIQUE STORY. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE, NOTHING TO WORRY!