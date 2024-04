Sai Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Mobile Premier League, India's largest esports and mobile gaming platform. He co-founded MPL in 2018 with Shubham Malhotra, whom he had earlier co-founded hardware streaming company TeeWe with. Srinivas is a 2010 batch alumnus of IIT Kanpur and began his tryst with gaming at Zynga in Bengaluru. As CEO of MPL, Srinivas pays special attention to taking esports to the masses.