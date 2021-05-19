Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The Captable
SMB Story
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
Companies
Startup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business Resources
Glossary
Everything AI
How To’s
Opinion
Press Release
Events
All Events
TechSparks '24
More
Pitch to us
Partner with us
My Story
Research
Stay Connected
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
Pitch To Us
Login
Sakshee P
Freelance Content Writer| Psychology student| Curious Learner
19th May 2021
Rejection knocked on your door! Here’s how you can overcome it
Self-help
Remove