Sakshi Talwar is the Co-Founder/CEO of Rugs and Beyond; an online venture for exclusive, "One of a Kind" handmade carpets and home décor empowering talented weavers and skilled craftsmen in villages in Northern India. She regularly writes for various online publications like Huffington Post and has recently been written about in The New York Times, Business Standard etc. Sakshi recently conducted a workshop primer on “Discovering and following your true passion” at an event organized by Ted Talks in New Delhi. A techpreneur by profession and an artist by passion, Sakshi paints modern contemporary art pieces and recently held her art exhibition in New Delhi with the sole aim to donate a part of the proceeds to the lesser privileged children. Her work can also be seen in Art Galleries in Los Angeles and London. Sakshi holds an MBA (Finance) from Bryant University, Rhode Island, an interior design specialization from Parsons, New York and a course in international business strategy from London School of Economics and Political Sciences. Her undergrad is a Double Major in Accounting and Finance.