Salone Sehgal is the world's first female General Partner out of 100+ global interactive media VC funds. She is the Founding General Partner at Lumikai Fund, an early-stage interactive media VC. Salone brings with her 15+ years of experience as a global new media investor, former entrepreneur, and ex M&A banker across Europe and India. Previously, she was Principal at London Venture Partners (LVP). She was also the Co-founder & CEO of TrulySocial, a UK based, venture-backed gaming company building immersive social worlds leveraging celebrities, influencers, and brands. Prior to that, she left her banking career as Vice-President, Barclays Global COO Office with previous experience in Investment Banking with Morgan Stanley in London. Salone serves as Charter Member of TIE, on the VC committee of IAMAI and on task groups for CII, India Digital Gaming Society, and AVGC. Salone has been recognised as Top 30 Women in Mobile, Top 50 Women Gamechangers, Top 100 Asian Stars in UK Tech, 100 Trailblazers in AVGC India, Exceptional World Talent in Technology by Tech City UK, Iconic Women Leaders by WEF and served as Jury Member, BAFTA Games Awards 2017.