Sameena Farooq is an owner and digital marketing expert at Upscalic Marketing. She manages her Digital Marketing Agency based in Lucknow and offer services to clients worldwide. You will always find her with a to-do list of tasks as she never want to spend her time doing nothing.





She has vast experience in writing content, supervising WordPress website development, managing SEO for her website and clients.





Her priority is always her work and make no attempt to disregard it.