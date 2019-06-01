EDITIONS
Prof. Sameer Anil Karna 🇮🇳
Why I quit my 9 to 5 job and preferred to be a solopreneur
27th Mar 2018
Bitcoin is the new bubble !!!
21st Jan 2018
Three commandments for the job-seeking millennial
21st Jan 2018
From the Professor's Desk: "Yes Sir" !!!!
Someone asked me a valid question: How do Professors find the motivation to teach the same concepts every year again and again ??
27th Oct 2016
Motivational Listening: Need of the hour, especially for Team Leads and Managers !!
Almost half of 'effective communication' is actually listening and not speaking or conversing !!
22nd Oct 2016
Follow your passion, make it your profession, and do not end up in Monday Morning depression
Is it really possible to stay motivated and dedicated in such turbulent times? Is it an overstatement to say that motivation works only in books/articles? Can motivation and mind control lead to better productivity?
4th Aug 2016
