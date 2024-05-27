Sameer Sadana, the CEO, Director, and Co-founder of Appx is a visionary leader at the forefront of empowering the creator economy through cutting-edge UI application solutions. Graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Sameer kickstarted his journey to revolutionise the way creators engage with their audience. ﻿Appx is a testament to Sameer's commitment to innovation within the edtech enterprise. As a SaaS (Software as a Service) provider, Appx specialises in building mobile applications tailored for creators, YouTubers, and educators with a vision to on board the top creators of India and empower all the teacher and creators to start using social media and monitse it. With an inclusive approach, Appx provides end-to-end solutions, encompassing everything from initial creation to ongoing management, training, and updates.