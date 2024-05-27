The YouTube industry has experienced a revolution over the past few years. Earlier, it used to be looked at as a means of entertainment, wherein, one could have either watched a music video, or a movie, or anything else to keep them entertained. But gradually, this platform took the world by storm.

Now, it’s no longer looked at as simply a means of entertainment; but as an employment tool. In the current world, YouTube has undergone a drastic transition that people nowadays are much less likely to get into a mainstream job. On the contrary, with the right setup and tools, they are more likely to become a YouTuber, and post their own content according to their free will, and thereby become their own bosses through it.

Areas revolutionised by YouTube

Some of the key sectors which have seen a revolution due to YouTube are:

Education Sector: Some of the giants of this field either made their beginnings through this platform, or imparted education aptly during COVID-19 through it. Today, thousands of educators across the world are educating children by using YouTube.

Healthcare Sector: During the COVID-19 phase when lockdowns made access to hospitals difficult, numerous healthcare professionals came forward to educate people about the epidemic and other related illnesses through YouTube videos.

Entertainment Sector: Entertainment sector has no less been benefitted, like other sectors, by YouTube. Today, a large portion of movies, TV shows, documentaries, biopics, podcasts, interviews, and discussions are openly accessible to all on YouTube.

Media Sector: Almost all the major media clubs across the world, today, communicate news and information with the public through YouTube. This gives the seeker an advantage in staying informed by accessing news anytime and anywhere at their own convenience.

Apps that promote content creativity

There are several apps available in the market which give an individual the right platform to showcase their skills and talents, and therefore foster their creativity. Some of these include:

Instagram: Needless to say, Instagram Reels have emerged to be one of the best formats for showcasing one’s creativity. These are much shorter in lengths, easy to create, and attract a wide audience for themselves.

YouTube: Who would call themselves a creator without having heard of YouTube Shorts, or Podcasts, or Videos? These tend to be of varying lengths, range across subjects, and attract equal attention from the viewers.

Facebook: Facebook Shorts and Videos too have become a much widely used format for posting content online. These do not require any specific setup for their creation, and can also be viewed by anyone across the internet.

Twitter: One of the most powerful platforms of the modern world, Twitter too has widely emerged as a medium using which a creator can exercise a wide influence upon the audience across the world, at their convenience.

The impact of these apps

Some of the most evident impact of using these apps are:

Provide a large exposure: Digital content creators get a dynamic exposure with creators as well as the audience across the world through these apps, which also helps them in being in the spotlight.

Ease of sharing content: With the revolutionary technological advancements it has become way too easy for the creators to create their content, and share it with the public.

Being updated about the contemporary trends: Creators, by using these apps, stay updated about the latest trends around the world which helps them in creating relevant content.

Word of caution

Using all these tools, the modern day creators can display their creative skills with profound ease and convenience. But, with the easy access to these tools and apps, the creators also have some serious responsibilities on their shoulders.

● They must not create misleading buzz or hoaxes.

● They must not create a negative influence against something right.

● They must also not exploit the benefits and advantages of social media.

● They must abide by a sense of responsibility in creating genuine and factual content.

Keeping all these things in mind, the next generation of youtubers can really empower themselves in the truest way.

(Sameer Sadana is the CEO, Director, and Co-founder at Appx.)