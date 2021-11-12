Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director at Modicare Limited, is an intuitive entrepreneur, constantly striving to bring new and radical ideas to life. He is also the Managing Director of Modi Enterprises, a Rs 10,000 crore conglomerate, founded by his grandfather Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi in 1933. An alumnus of the famed Harvard Business School, Mr. Samir Modi’s stint in US has given him a global perspective and a multicultural approach to work. During his tenure the success of Indians there and worldwide amazed him. Contrary to this he saw the Indians struggling in their own country. This led him to believe that the only way to replicate the success in India was through financial independence and that the major roadblock was capital investment. He recognised the immense potential of Direct Selling and decide to launch his own direct selling company. His personal mantra of “Soch Badlo, Khudko Badlo, Duniya Badlo”, has been his greatest strength always. Mr. Samir Modi also believes in ‘Meraki’ a Greek word that means - whatever you do, do it with love & creativity. These are his guiding values.