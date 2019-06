Samparna is an independent writer, researcher and enterprise sales consultant. Her op-eds, mostly on public policy and social issues, have been regularly featured in the Dawn, the Wire, the Huffington Post, Quint and LiveLaw. She has worked for brands like Vodafone, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grey Advertising and handled clients/vendors across sectors like IT/ITes, Market Research and Hospitality. She hibernates for a quarter every year to travel solo and tune into the Zen state.