EDITIONS
Sandeep Alur
Sandeep Alur has over 18 years of industry experience providing technology and architectural guidance. He leads technical evangelism for Microsoft India and drives the cloud adoption charter for ISVs and startups.
Opinion

‘Serverless’ computing: a technology trigger

by Sandeep Alur
Share on
19th Apr 2017 · 8 min read
Resources

Startups, guide your way to cloud

by Sandeep Alur
Share on
25th Sep 2016 · 7 min read
In Depth

The marathon test: 42.2 kilometers of learning

by Sandeep Alur
Share on
11th Dec 2014 · 6 min read
Resources

Devices and Services: Battle of Screens

by Sandeep Alur
Share on
30th May 2014 · 6 min read
Opinion

Devices and Services: A phenomenon in the digital world

by Sandeep Alur
Share on
27th Feb 2014 · 6 min read