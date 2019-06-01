EDITIONS
Sandeep Alur
Sandeep Alur has over 18 years of industry experience providing technology and architectural guidance. He leads technical evangelism for Microsoft India and drives the cloud adoption charter for ISVs and startups.
Opinion
‘Serverless’ computing: a technology trigger
by Sandeep Alur
19th Apr 2017
· 8 min read
Resources
Startups, guide your way to cloud
by Sandeep Alur
25th Sep 2016
· 7 min read
In Depth
The marathon test: 42.2 kilometers of learning
by Sandeep Alur
11th Dec 2014
· 6 min read
Resources
Devices and Services: Battle of Screens
by Sandeep Alur
30th May 2014
· 6 min read
Opinion
Devices and Services: A phenomenon in the digital world
by Sandeep Alur
27th Feb 2014
· 6 min read