Sandeep Aggarwal

Sandeep Aggarwal is the Founder & CEO, Droom. Sandeep is a serial tech entrepreneur, unicorn founder, philanthropist, author, and angel investor.   In April 2014, Sandeep started Droom, an AI and data science-driven online transactional platform offering the 21st century experienced for the automobile in India and other emerging markets.    In October 2010, Sandeep started ShopClues in his house in California, which became the first-ever marketplace in India and successfully managed to build it as the 5th Unicorns in Consumer Internet in India.   Prior to ShopClues Sandeep worked as a top-ranked Wall Street analyst in Silicon Valley and provided research coverage on global Internet/tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Priceline, etc. In 2010 Sandeep wrote the sector defining report on India Internet, first-ever by a mainstream Wall Street analyst.   Prior to joining Wall Street in 2005, Sandeep worked with Schwab.com in Silicon Valley and Microsoft in their corporate headquarters at Redmond, Washington in strategy and financial planning roles.   Sandeep is counted among the prominent contributors to India’s digital revolution. He has been very actively promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship through angel investing, judging various startup focused TV reality shows, and mentoring youth, and collaborating with policymakers and trade bodies. Sandeep has an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.  Sandeep authored best selling book Fall Again Rise Again and holds a US patent.
  • 29th Oct 2022
    Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed
    Opinion
  • 5th Dec 2020
    The age of entrepreneurs – companies may fail but entrepreneurs never do
    Opinion
  • 20th Oct 2020
    What does it take to make a company a Unicorn?
    Opinion