Sandeep comes with over 20 years of leadership experience in setting up, managing, acquiring and integrating businesses. A graduate from the Indian Institute of Science, Sandeep worked with Intelligroup as a Senior Director where he played a pivotal role in creating Global eBusiness practice; his focus areas included enterprise application integration and analytics. After Intelligroup, he spearheaded Acuvate as the CEO for over 8 years and was instrumental in building a 200 people organisation focussing on business productivity by leveraging AI, collaboration and analytics. Sandeep’s role prior to joining Moglix was with Invasystems where he was instrumental in driving the growth through a combination of organic and inorganic strategies.