The evolution of job roles: how traditional roles are adapting to technological advancements

A decade ago, procurement managers found themselves staring at a mountain of paperwork, trying to finalise a critical deal for a company. The clock was ticking, and every delay meant a ripple effect across the supply chain. They must have thought, “There has to be a better way.”

Back then, supply chain roles were all about manual effort, gut decisions, and constant firefighting. A report named Anvyl’s "2023 Supply Chain Outlook," revealed that nearly 60% of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) faced significant revenue losses in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions. These disruptions highlighted the importance of moving away from old methods and embracing newer, tech-enabled solutions.

Today, that world looks entirely different. Technology is transforming traditional roles into more strategic, data-driven ones. What was once a reactive process has become proactive, thanks to new-age tech including AI, IoT, and data analytics. But how are these changes shaping the future of supply chain jobs?

The transformative impact of technology on job roles

Technology has revolutionised job roles across industries, reshaping how tasks are performed and redefining skill requirements. Automation and AI are streamlining processes, allowing employees to focus on higher-level strategic work rather than routine tasks.

Reports suggest that technological advancements will impact job roles in 77% of organisations over the next five years. AI and automation are leading the charge. 75% of companies are already using or planning to adopt these technologies.

Here’s how these developments are redefining job roles and the skills required in the modern workforce.

1. The rise of hybrid job roles

The rise of hybrid job roles is transforming the future of work! As technology advances, this flexible model merges remote and on-site work, letting employees choose when and where they thrive. Perfect for computer-based tasks, it boosts productivity and engagement. 20-25% of workers can now operate remotely several days a week without losing momentum. Embracing hybrid work isn’t just a trend; it’s the key to creating agile, resilient workplaces!

2. Data-driven decision making

When businesses began expanding globally, the flood of data was overwhelming. There was this standard industry practice of making decisions based on previous data. This “rearview mirror approach” was no longer appropriate. Real-time information was what was needed to stay on top. This real-time data would be processed into critical insights. Now, with advanced analytics, we can foresee problems before they arise and adjust our strategies in real-time.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has taken supply chain visibility to a whole new level. We are no longer in the dark about where shipments were or when they’d arrive. While data analytics and IOT provide valuable insights, artificial intelligence develops understanding based on the available data.

Today, AI models have already been trained to pre-empt problems and make recommendations accordingly. For instance, Amazon employed AI strategies to make predictions on sales demand for over 400 million products on 2023 Cyber Monday, increasing its supply chain by 75%.

3. Reskilling and upskilling

To navigate technological evolution, a strategic approach to reskilling and upskilling is crucial. 60% of organisations are aggressively investing in training programmes. Experts and broader trends emphasise the importance of these initiatives in preparing a future-ready workforce through corporate training programmes, partnerships with educational institutions, government initiatives, and online learning platforms.

4. New job titles and roles

Technology is not about taking jobs away from people. It is about enabling people to focus on more important and impactful tasks. Advanced analytics have supplanted traditional statistical methods, enabling data scientists to anticipate market shifts and develop competitive strategies.

New roles are emerging:

1. IoT Specialists: IoT specialists are crucial to ensure seamless connectivity across networks. They design and implement IoT solutions that enable devices to communicate and share data effectively. They ensure real-time monitoring and control and drive efficiency. By integrating IoT technologies, these specialists help organisations collect valuable data, improve decision-making, and respond swiftly to changes in the market.

2. AI and Machine Learning Experts: AI and machine learning experts refine algorithms that align AI tools with organisational goals. They analyse vast amounts of data to develop predictive models and optimise processes, ensuring that AI systems are effective and tailored to meet specific business needs.

3. Supply Chain Strategists: Supply chain strategists take a holistic approach to supply chain management, looking beyond day-to-day operations to identify new opportunities for growth. They analyse market trends, assess competitive landscapes, and forge strategic relationships with suppliers, distributors, and partners. By understanding the bigger picture, these strategists help organisations develop proactive strategies that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance. Their insights are vital for driving innovation, expanding market reach, and ensuring long-term sustainability in a rapidly changing business environment.

4. The Supergrid Hero: The Supergrid Hero is a champion of the emerging supergrid ecosystems poised to transform the supply chain landscape. They are strategic and visionary leaders who can bring together competitors and logistics companies to build a more connected network for transportation and communication. By fostering collaboration, they can minimise operational risks, streamline fulfilment processes, and promote decarbonisation efforts.

Embracing the future

Technology allows us to move away from repetitive, manual tasks and focus on innovation, strategy, and growth. The faster organisations adapt, the quicker they gain a competitive edge. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and leveraging real-time data analytics, companies can successfully navigate the demands of the future, unlocking new opportunities and ensuring resilience in a dynamic landscape. The future of work is here. The question for the C-suite is not whether to embrace new technologies, but how quickly to do so.

