As a veteran investor, Sandiip has a combined 30 years experience in both “buy” and “sell’ side roles within the USA and Asia. He was, formerly, the Portfolio Manager and Head of South-Asia Investments at Balyasny Asset Management, an Associate Portfolio Manager at Amaranth Advisors, and a senior investment banking executive at Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities (USA), and CLSA Emerging Markets, respectively.