A recognized leader in social business, a best-selling author, and one of the influencers in Web 2.0 technology, Sandy Carter is General Manager Cloud Ecosystem and Developers, at IBM as well as a social business evangelist. She is responsible for IBM’s worldwide focus on expanding the Cloud ecosystem for ISVs, Entrepreneurs, Developers, and Academics. The author of 3 books, Sandy is a recognized expert, and has received numerous awards and recognition in the past for her work.