Dr. Sangeeta Gomes

Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood women and children’s hospital in Indiranagar, Bangalore did her MBBS from Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad in the year 1994 and MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad in 1998. Dr. Sangeetha has an experience of 23 years in this field of Obstetrics & Gynecologist. She has wide range of experience in the field of Pre-and Post-Delivery Care, Normal Vaginal Delivery (NVD), High-Risk Pregnancy Care. She is specialized in Infertility Evaluation / Treatment.
  • 3rd Nov 2021
    काम और परिवार को कैसे बैलेंस करें वर्किंग मॉम्स
    वेडनेस विज़डम
  • 30th Oct 2021
    Tips for working moms to balance work and family
    Opinion