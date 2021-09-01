Sanjaya Mariwala is the Executive Chairman and Managing Director OmniActive Health Technologies. Known for his astute vision and thought leadership, Sanjaya Mariwala has been instrumental in positioning India’s nutraceutical industry on the global map along with developing the domestic market. He is the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, a company founded by him in the year 2005. OmniActive specializes in branded Natural APIs and PFIs for nutrition, health, and wellness products. Sanjaya is also the President of the Association of Herbal and Nutraceuticals Manufacturers of India (AHNM). Additionally, he serves as an Independent Director on the board of Cravatex brands, a platform for lifestyle, sports & wellness products. He is also a director on the Boards of Auto Hangar, the largest Mercedes dealership in India, and VKL Spices, India’s largest seasonings & flavors Solutions. Sanjaya is a seasoned industrialist with over 30 years of experience in multiple industries while nutraceuticals space being his favorite. He has built sustainable & superior brands across sectors, unlocked multi-million dollars in value, and exited after accomplishing them to greater heights. Before setting up OmniActive he was the Managing Director of Kancor Ingredients, a company that he successfully ran and grew for two decades before selling his stake in 2014. While voicing the industry opinion, he has presented several papers at different forums and institutions, also served as an active member of the organizing committee for the Nutraceuticals Summit held in India, annually. His other key industry affiliations include the India Pepper & Spice Trade Association, All India Spices Exporters Forum, Confederation of Indian Industry, Indian Merchant’s Chamber, and TIE-The Indus Entrepreneurs. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Stanford University, he is a connoisseur of food and wine. He has an eye for art and enjoys playing golf when not building business strategies. He loves traveling and capturing his experience through majestic pictures.