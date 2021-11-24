Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sanjay Borkar

Sanjay Borkar is the CEO & Co-Founder of FarmERP. Mr. Sanjay has been working towards the digitization of Agriculture since 1996 and is passionate in his mission to transform Agriculture, Biotechnology and the Food industry through innovative and smart IT platforms. He holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science from the University of Pune (India). His focus areas are Sustainability, Climate resilience, Traceability and Food safety as FarmERP works towards the Sustainable Development Goals provided by the UN, of Zero Hunger and Climate Change. Mr. Sanjay hails from an agricultural background and is aware of the problems the farming community faces on a daily basis, that is the reason that the founders of the organisation are both extremely keen on serving this sector. Mr. Sanjay Borkar and Mr. Santosh Shinde have developed this technology platform, with a thought and a pioneering vision that it could be used for efficient farm management and can lead to massive savings, in terms of time, resources and money. Their institution serves farmers, contract farming companies, FPO’s and FPC’s, funding agencies, trade bodies, research and development agencies, financial institutions, Corporates, and Government bodies as well. FarmERP presently has its foothold in 25+ countries, and is a significant enterprise in the domain of AgTech, worldwide. FarmERP has worked on revolutionary projects across the Agricultural value chain, and looks forth to continuously aid every stakeholder.
  • 24th Nov 2021
    Digitalisation of FPCs: How tech can improve agriculture potential
    Expert Opinion
  • 7th Oct 2021
    How digital mandis are transforming the lives of farmers in India
    Expert Opinion