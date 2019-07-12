I am Sanjay Kumar, a professional Digital Marketing consultant and As a Digital Marketing specialist; I have more than 7+ years of experience in SEO, SMO, SEM, PPC, Social Media Marketing, Google Adwords Campaigning, Email Marketing, Media Buying, Affiliate Marketing, ORM and most important content marketing. I am proficient in the latest techniques and tools available to achieve exceptional optimization result and ensure to deliver profitable ROI to our clients.

I hold a Master’s Degree in Computer Applications and I am also certified by Google and Microsoft Certified Professional.