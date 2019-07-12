Best 5 WordPress Plugins – Mandatory for All Professional Websites in 2019

Hi Guys,

I hope you are already using WordPress in your website. If not then please install WordPress now because it’s Free & easy to use platform and you can create a beautiful website. After creating website there are some FREE & Premium plugins which needs to be install on your website. So today we will discuss Best 5 WordPress Plugins which are mandatory for all professional websites in 2019.





Note: If you install and use these plugins properly then I am sure this will really help you to grow your website in-terms of traffic and keyword ranking and so many things which we will discuss right now.





So below is the list of all best 5 plugins which I am already using and trust me this helps me a lot in my SEO (Search Engine Optimization).





Let’s go and discuss Best 5 WordPress Plugins in detail.





1. Yoast SEO

Yoast SEO also known as WordPress SEO by Yoast. Yoast SEO is one of the best and most popular WordPress plugins around the world and it’s very easy to install and understand whether you’re running a personal blog, website or you’re a SEO professional managing website for your clients, Yoast is a powerful tool that can help you make your site as search engine-friendly as possible.





I know you are wondering that this is Free or paid? So let me tell you if you are a beginner and even expert then free version of Yoast by SEO is good because there is some little limitation are there in free version as compare to paid version. For Example.





In the free version, you can only set one focus keyword or key-phrase. That means you’ll have to choose what exactly to optimize for. In Yoast SEO Premium, you have the option to add more related keywords. Refer below screenshot to check how Yoast work?





As you can see in the above screenshot there is option of adding “Focus Key-phrase” that mean whenever you are writing a blog post as per the target keyword then you need to add your focus keyword this the same. Then SEO by Yoast will optimize your blog post by targeted keyword and also provide you some suggestion to improve your seo content. This will also help you about your writing style means Yoast will also provide you Readability Analysis to get more user engagement on your website.





If your SEO analysis score is in Green color as you can see in the above screenshot then there will be more chance to get your keyword ranking on Google first page. So finally I recommend to install free version which more than enough to write blog post.





2. Akismet

The quick and best way to filter spammers. May be hackers are trying to hack your logins and my comment so many spammy comments.

If you enable comments on your website then you didn’t know about the tension you have enabled on your website. Means there are a lot of people who only do spammy comment on different website and it can also harm your website. So to deal with this you can also enable moderation option in your comment.





Akismet is a WordPress plugin that automatically checks all the comments and filters out the ones that look like spam for you and it can also block such types of comments. It works in the background and there are no settings to configure, so it’s extremely easy to pick up and run with. You just need to install this plugins in your website.





3. WP Rocket

Website speed is a major factor in Search Engine Optimization means if you website having fast load time then Google consider such fast website to rank on First page. So we need to optimize our website to get load fast in 3 to 5 seconds only.





If your website load time is more than standard time then user may skip or close your website and there will be a strong signal goes to Google that user didn’t spend much time or website is not ready to use due to slow loading and then Google may decrease you website ranking.





So to deal with this problem we have a wonderful WordPress plugins known as WP Rocket. WP Rocket is a caching and performance optimization plugins to improve the loading speed of WordPress websites. It is very easy to install and configure in your website. By using this your website load very fast and a strong signal will pass to Google that this is user friendly website and Google may increase you keyword ranking on SERP.





4. Contact Form 7

This is obvious that if you are creating a website to communicate with your target audience then you should probably have a contact us page which is again having a inquiry page so that user can fill up the inquiry form and that inquiry transferred to your email id and then you can communicate with your customer though phone or emailing.





So to create a inquiry form you should have coding knowledge or you can hire a expert who will develop this for you and in return he will charge some amount for the same. But if your website is in WordPress then you don’t need to have coding knowledge and even don’t need to hire any persona means you can save your hard earn money for this activity because you can do this by own.

You just need to install “Contact Form 7” plugins and activate that plugins. After activating you need to configure contact us form means the look and feel of the form and the types of field you required to fill up by your user and after all the configuration you need to put a code that you can find from the configuration and past that code to contact us page and Now you inquiry form is ready to capture data from users.





5. Woo-Commerce

Now will discuss that if you want to create your own and eCommerce site like Amazon then how can you do that?





We will discuss two options one is paid option in which you can hire a person or company who will develop a product based or we can say ecommerce website for you and they will charge for the same.





Secondly you can develop you website in WordPress and there is plugins call Woo-commerce will help you to create such website. Means if you want to create a product website or eCommerce website then you can install Woo-commerce plugins and with the help of this you can make a good product website having the entire feature like add to cart, payment and product listings etc.





Conclusion:

I have covered best 5 WordPress plugins which are required to install and use in WordPress website or blog and I have discussed Yoast for SEO, Akismet to prevent from Spamming, WP Rocket to speed up your website, Contact Form 7 to create inquiry form and last but not least Woo-commerce to create a product website.





So these are primary and Best 5 WordPress Plugins which need to be required in every website and Please like, share and comment if you like this post then I will tell you more plugins which are best to use in website to grow your website.





Thank You!!!

