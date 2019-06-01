Sanket is 50% hacker, 50% designer and a full-time geek. He's a co-founder of DoSelect, where he looks after technology. He strongly believes that focus on the user and attention to details is the only way to building world-changing companies. A 2014 computer science grad, he likes to write about startups, technology and human behavior in general. When not working, he can be found jamming with his alternative-rock band or immersed in books. Get in touch with him at @sanketsaurav
or sanketsaurav.com
.