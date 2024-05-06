Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Santanu Paul

Santanu Paul is the Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, a global platform for deeptech education and high-end coding boot camps with investments from Nexus Venture Partners, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the National Stock Exchange Group. Earlier, he served as the Senior Vice President for Global Delivery Operations and Head of Indian Operations for Virtusa Corporation. Prior to that, he was the CTO at OpenPages and Co-founder and CTO at Viveca Inc., both Boston-based tech firms, with investments from Matrix Partners and Sigma Partners.
  • 6th May 2024
    A net zero approach to roti, kapda, and makaan
    Opinion