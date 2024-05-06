Santanu Paul is the Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, a global platform for deeptech education and high-end coding boot camps with investments from Nexus Venture Partners, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the National Stock Exchange Group. Earlier, he served as the Senior Vice President for Global Delivery Operations and Head of Indian Operations for Virtusa Corporation. Prior to that, he was the CTO at OpenPages and Co-founder and CTO at Viveca Inc., both Boston-based tech firms, with investments from Matrix Partners and Sigma Partners.