While pursuing his studies at Amity University in Noida, Santanu Agarwal embarked on a journey to transform his dreams into reality by working on the ‘PAISALO' digital app. Launched in January 2018 under Santanu's visionary leadership, PAISALO is a digital lending platform for MFI borrowers that streamlines the loan process and strategically addresses the needs of the customers. Santanu's marketing expertise is marked by striking features such as cost-effectiveness, instant response, flexibility, convenience, and digital marketing. He has worked in Forex exchange trading in Hong Kong and Singapore, and algorithm-based Forex trading in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. By introducing a technological disruption, Santanu added a new dimension to the steady NBFC business with a strong history of 30 years. He remains focused on the growth of the company and enabling customers to experience hassle-free lending. Built on the Python platform, PAISALO's key achievements under Santanu's leadership include the development and deployment of the Fintech lending app, which offers end-to-end digital products for lending to India's bottom of the pyramid.