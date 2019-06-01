EDITIONS
Login
Santhosh Ramdoss
Think Change India
Women Day Special: Disruptive innovations bring on ‘The Female Sanitary Revolution’
Every 28 days across the globe, half the world’s population menstruates. Yet despite this is one of life’s most natural occurrences, for millions of girls and women across Asia, Africa, Central and So...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
8th Mar 2013
· 7 min read
Think Change India
Guest Post: Mentors and entrepreneurs connect to move the Indian startup ecosystem forward
Bringing innovations to market, especially those tailored for low-income communities, requires the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs and leading business mentors, amon...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
26th Feb 2013
· 4 min read
Think Change India
BRAC Frugal Innovation Forum: Bringing together South Asian innovators
BRAC, the pioneering Bangladesh-based NGO is hosting South Asian innovators, large and small, public and private, for a weekend of sharing, learning, problem-solving, and connecting. Titled Frugal Inn...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
10th Feb 2013
· 1 min read
Think Change India
Social Enterprises, Listen up: IDEX Fellows are an amazing talent pool
If you are an social enterprise based in India, you have the opportunity to participate in the IDEX Accelerator Program. IDEX Accelerator (IDEX) is a professional development program for aspiring soci...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
11th Jan 2013
· 2 min read
Think Change India
Dont miss this opportunity: Tata Social Enterprise Challenge with IIM-C
The Tata Group, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), has launched the ‘Tata Social Enterprise Challenge’, a quest to find India’s most promising social enterprises. ...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
7th Jan 2013
· 2 min read
Primary
TOI Social Impact Awards 2012: Picking the true changemakers
From a cascade of applications from all corners of the country, a rainbow of organizations emerged after the first round of shortlisting for the TOI Social Impact Awards 2012. Entries and documents su...
by Santhosh Ramdoss
Share on
30th Nov 2012
· 1 min read
More Stories