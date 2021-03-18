Santosh Desai, is the CTO at Blowhorn and a seasoned software architect with 15+ years of hands-on experience in visioning, designing, architecting and building internet scale applications and has led various engineering teams to scintillating success. Started his career in Tata Consultancy Services, he was one of the youngest architects to successfully complete many complex critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom for the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world. The Dispatch Training Simulation software built to train control room engineers for complex, handcrafted balancing scenarios such as Boxing Day was covered in the BBC. His interests in Supply Chain began with JDA, the supply chain software leader for the decade with large scale warehousing implementations across Europe, Americas and South East Pacific countries. He was a senior architect in the Warehousing Product Development R&D unit. He is known for his leadership skills in building massive engineering teams, inculcate Agile and Devops practices, coaching and mentoring He joined us at Blowhorn in May 2017 as a Principal Architect, his first stint at a start-up from enterprise and re-architected the platform in 3 months. A keen listener and passionate problem solver, ability to work from first principles, deep rooted computer science fundamentals and supply chain expertise easily helps him attract the right talent from the industry. His empathetic nature towards customers and business acumen was a natural fit for an early stage startup and helps build technology that matters naturally ascending to the role of the CTO. He loves spending his time coaching colleagues, conducting hackathons, and working closely with academic institutes for next-gen R&D. He fosters the culture of innovation and has set a mobile first approach within the organization and manages the technology / product roadmap and system architecture design with a very lean agile team. He holds a bachelor degree in Computer Science and Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Nagpur.