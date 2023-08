Sapna Arora is Regional Brand Head for OLX Autos and CMO & PRO for OLX India. She has served in various leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and Bennett Coleman and has extensive experience of nurturing billion-dollar brands such as Pantene, Whisper, Tampax, Tide, Stouffer's, and Mortein, among others. Her geographic experience spans North America, Europe and APAC. She is an alumnus of St. Stephens College, NIFT Delhi and IIM Bangalore.