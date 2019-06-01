Person with Ambitious aspiration , living to learn , persistence in dealing with circumstances to find the opportunities , belief in my strength & ability to walk through darkness & obstacles, encountering failures. Sarla Sharma [Born 1970] BA-Economic - K. C. College -1991 - Churchgate - Mumbai. Higher Diploma in Software Engineering - 1993 20+ years of journey in recruitment field. Managing Director Pioneer Management Consultant Pvt Ltd. 401-404, Prabhat Centre Annex, Sector -1A, CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614. www.pmcpl-india.com sarla@pmcpl-india.com Mobile 9819898838