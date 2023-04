Sarthak Biswas is an Investment Professional at Kae Capital. He completed his B.Tech from IIT Bombay and Post Graduation in liberal studies from Ashoka University. He has worked in early stage and growth stage investing and financing with reputed international and Indian funds – looking across sectors from SaaS to Consumer. Sarthak currently looks after Web3/Crypto, APIs (marketplaces, integrations, gateways, etc.), and Fintech.