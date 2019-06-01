Sarvesh Shashi is the brain behind SARVA, a wellness ecosystem built on the authentic foundations of yoga. He started SARVA in 2013 at the young age of 21 and has dedicated his life to building a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals. He wants to make yoga-based wellness a part of the modern lifestyle, to combat global epidemics like stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and obesity. A charismatic speaker with an entrepreneurial spirit, he has shared his story and revelations at conferences like the INK conference, TEDx, UN's Youth Change Makers Conclave and has been featured by CNBC Young Turks, Bloomberg TV, Forbes, BTVi and various other channels and publications.