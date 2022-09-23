Eight yoga asanas for holistic health

Have you ever wondered if there’s something you can do to avoid illness and disease for a long time period? The answer has always been around us; it has met us in different forms, sometimes in school, sometimes at home, and sometimes even on television. If you’ve guessed Yoga, then you are right.





Yoga is a powerful combination of movement, breathwork, and connection to the self. It can bring about a lasting change to our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. If you’ve never done Yoga before, then here’s a list of asanas you can start with to build your health. If you have already been doing Yoga, then don’t forget to include these in your daily routine.

Padangustasana

This asana improves the functioning of intra-abdominal organs. It strengthens the spinal cord and shoulder joints and also improves the functioning of the nervous system. These three systems in the body define good health.

Utthita Trikonasana

This helps overcome digestive disorders and diabetic/pre-diabetic conditions. It also helps

remove excess fat from the lateral sides around the waist. It helps improve concentration, relieves stiffness of the neck, and helps overcome constipation. All in all, it works on multiple systems in the body.

Parsvottanasana

This asana helps in correcting drooping shoulders. It also helps overcome heart problems and improves digestive capacity and body balance. This works in conjunction with a good diet and consistent practice to ensure that the body remains healthy.

Veerabhadrasana

This gives steadiness to the body and the mind. It is an important asana for mental health as it improves body balance and concentration. It also helps in overcoming arthritis and is a useful practice in case of menstrual disorder.

Paschimottanasana

This asana helps make the belly lean and strengthens the sciatica nerve. It helps manage weight, improves the functioning of the liver, and has a positive effect on the functioning of the pancreas. This is one of the basic front bends, which provides a host of benefits for health.

Setubandhasana

It strengthens the spinal cord, the back muscles, and the abdominal muscles. It improves the functioning of the nervous system, the thyroid gland, and the adrenal gland. It also gives elasticity to the chest.

Viparita Karani

It delays the ageing process and reduces wrinkles and grey hair. It helps overcome varicose veins and improves lung capacity. It also helps rejuvenate brain functioning and overcome psychosomatic disorders.

Sarvangasana

It rejuvenates the functioning of all body organs and improves body balance. It also improves digestive capacity and lung capacity. It helps reduce sleeplessness and aids in the overall well-being of the body.





The above asanas, when done in the right order with proper breathing techniques, can truly lead to the strengthening of the body and the mind, in conjunction with each other. This, along with the right nutrition and a coach who is qualified to lead you in your Yoga sessions, can change your health for the better in just a few days.