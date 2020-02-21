Mr. Sarvesh Shrivastava brings with him more than 30 years’ experience in the education and IT sectors during which he has held progressive leadership positions in organizations such as Telecom Australia, NIIT, Pearson and Encyclopaedia Britannica. He has expanded Eupheus' reach to 1,500 schools including names like Narayana Group of Educational Institutions, GD Goenka Group, and Delhi Public School Society. He also led Eupheus to raise an undisclosed amount in a Pre Series A Funding from Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures three months back.