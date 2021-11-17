Sateesh Andra is Managing Director of Endiya Partners, Venture Capital. He loves entrepreneurs with grit, clarity, and focus on execution. Technology start-ups with clear value proposition drive Sateesh. His investing, co-founding, leadership and engineering experience, for the past twenty-plus years in U.S/India, all veer around technology. As the Managing Director at Endiya Partners, Sateesh serves on boards of AlphaICs, Darwinbox, Kissht, Qapita and Zluri. Some of his past investments include Seclore, Little Eye Labs (Facebook) and mGinger (ValueFirst). Prior to Endiya, he was a Partner at Ventureast and DFJ. Prior to DFJ, Sateesh was Founder/CEO of Euclid (Synnex), a Silicon Valley start-up, in the IT Management Software space and was instrumental in raising VC funding ($35 M+), besides acquiring and managing marquee customers and partners. He has also served in product marketing and engineering leadership roles at Tsqware (Synaptics), LSI Logic (Broadcom), and VLSI Technology (NXP). Besides helping evolve ideas into real businesses, Sateesh is involved with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy with the objective of popularizing sports and promoting awareness of chronic diseases in the corporate world. Sateesh was a top-ranked Table Tennis player representing A.P State in Nationals. Sateesh holds a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering.